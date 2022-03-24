3 U of R Rams set to showcase talent at CFL Combine

University of Regina Rams wide receiver Riley Boersma, defensive back Brandon Gandire and linebacker Ryder Varga will be in Toronto this weekend for the CFL Combine.

Varga was invited off the hop to Toronto and did not compete in the Regional Combine.

“They recognized right away that they want to see me at the National [combine] it just gives me some confidence that I’m a good player and they have some interest in me,” Varga said.

Varga’s teammates Boersma and Gandire, were two of five who made it past the Western Regional Combine and on to the national showcase.

“I was pretty confident I would get invited but it was relieving to finally hear that at the end of the [Western] combine that I’m moving on to Nationals,” Boersma said.

The three Rams will be joined by other national prospects, including four players from the University of Saskatchewan Huskies football team, along with global counterparts.

The combine will feature top prospects eligible for the 2022 CFL Draft, scheduled to take place on May 3.

It gives athletes an opportunity to showcase their skills for league scouts, coaches, and general managers from all nine CFL clubs.

“Initially coming through the Western Regionals I would say the defensive backs is a pretty strong area as of right now,” said Saskatchewan Roughriders general manager, Jeremy O’Day.

O’Day also mentioned how much Canadian University football has upped the level of skill of prospects.

“I really think that USports or CIS teams have really upped their game and not only just for the players but the coaches as well as the facilities, they’ve all taken a step forward,” he said.

Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson said his bottom line is creating the most exciting product on the field when assessing combine participants, but acknowledged how Saskatchewan roots can play a role in a players future with the team.

“We certainly are aware of players that have local ties, whether it be they’re from Saskatchewan or have relatives in Saskatchewan and we feel like at the end of the day, [for] those guys, maybe it means just a little bit more”

Varga is from Regina and knows firsthand what it’s like to grow up in a football town.

“From the day you’re born, you’re surrounded by Riders gear,” he said.

The prospects begin testing Saturday, March 26 and conclude the event with on-field activities March 27 at the University of Toronto Varsity Centre Bubble.