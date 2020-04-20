REGINA -- A 19-year-old Regina man is facing six charges related to impaired driving and injuring the passengers in his vehicle following a crash early Saturday morning.

Just before 1:30 a.m., several police officers were dispatched to Massey Road where there had reportedly been a crash. The driver, who is also the suspect, was pinned inside the vehicle. The vehicle appeared to be travelling east when it hit a tree.

The three passengers in the vehicle, two 21-year-old women and one 20-year-old woman were taken to hospital by EMS.

Sean Michael Pelletier, 19, is charged with three counts of impaired operation causing bodily harm and three counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

He appeared in court on Monday morning.