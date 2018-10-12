

CTV Regina





Once marijuana is legalized next week, Canadians will be able to travel with up to 30 grams of weed on domestic flights.

The Regina International Airport has signs posted informing passengers of the regulations. The marijuana can either be in checked or carry-on baggage.

Airport officials say you don’t have to disclose to a screening agent that you are bringing pot on the plane.

However, anyone flying internationally will have to leave their weed at home.

Provincial guidelines say marijuana can only be in vehicles if it was purchased legally and the driver is headed to the location where the drug will be consumed.