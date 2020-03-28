30 new cases of COVID-19 in Sask., 6 people in hospital
Published Saturday, March 28, 2020 11:36AM CST Last Updated Saturday, March 28, 2020 1:38PM CST
REGINA -- There are 30 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, according to the province.
More to come...
Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer will give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province on Saturday afternoon.
Dr. Saqib Shahab will speak at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building at 2:30 p.m. A stream of this press conference will be carried live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.
Saskatchewan surpassed 100 COVID-19 cases on Friday. Six people in the province are also in hospital related to COVID-19.
This is a developing story, more information will be added as it becomes available.
