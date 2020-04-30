REGINA -- Four people from Alberta are facing charges after fentanyl was seized from a car during a vehicle stop, according to the Regina Police Service.

The Regina Drug Unit stopped a vehicle on Highway 1 west of Regina and arrested two men and two women. Police seized around 300 grams of fentanyl and $1,500 in cash from the vehicle.

All four people from Calgary, AB, are facing charges related for fentanyl trafficking. They made their first court appearances in Provincial Court on Thursday afternoon.