REGINA -- A 31-year-old woman is facing charges after a woman was hit by a car on Friday afternoon.

According to RPS, the 93-year-old woman was struck in the marked pedestrian crossing at Elphinstone Street and College Avenue on Friday afternoon.

The suspect was heading west on College Avenue when the collision occurred, and continued on turning left onto Elphinstone.

The driver has been charged with failure to stop after accident resulting in bodily harm.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

The woman will appear in Provincial Court on April 14 at 9:30 a.m.