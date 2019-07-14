

Heading into the final day of Country Thunder in Craven, police have responded to a total of 123 calls for service in the valley this weekend.

On Saturday, RCMP responded to a total of 46 calls for service, and arrested and lodged 10 people. 33 people total have been arrested over the three days of the festival. One impaired driver was found on the festival site and arrested.

Police said they are also investigating one minor assault.

Festival goers are also being asked to consider using the SGI safe ride buses as transportation to the grounds, as heavy rainfall has left the site very wet and parking is limited.