342 impaired drivers caught in Sask. in November: SGI

There were 342 impaired drivers caught across Saskatchewan in November, according to a news release from Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).

SGI said that of the 342, 211 were charged with Criminal Code Offences and 131 were issued administrative suspensions.

With New Year’s Eve approaching SGI said there are a number of ways for people to avoid driving impaired:

Designate a driver in your friend group (or BE the designated driver and start 2023 with all your friends owing you a favour).

Ride the bus for free in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and Moose Jaw.

Take a taxi, rideshare or designated driving service.

Book a limo or party bus. (Or – if they’re booked up – maybe find a trustworthy neighbour with a van and no plans?)

Call Operation Red Nose in Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Yorkton and the Battlefords.

Phone a sober friend or family member to come pick you up. (If the driver agrees to hit the drive-thru on the way home, you should definitely buy them some chicken nuggets.)

If you’re at a friend’s house, ask if you can sleep on their couch. (This option is generally less effective in nightclubs).

According to SGI, November also saw police issue 3,173 tickets for aggressive driving, 277 tickets for seatbelt and car seat offences and 494 tickets for distracted driving, including 425 for using a mobile device.