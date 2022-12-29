342 impaired drivers caught in Sask. in November: SGI
There were 342 impaired drivers caught across Saskatchewan in November, according to a news release from Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).
SGI said that of the 342, 211 were charged with Criminal Code Offences and 131 were issued administrative suspensions.
With New Year’s Eve approaching SGI said there are a number of ways for people to avoid driving impaired:
- Designate a driver in your friend group (or BE the designated driver and start 2023 with all your friends owing you a favour).
- Ride the bus for free in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and Moose Jaw.
- Take a taxi, rideshare or designated driving service.
- Book a limo or party bus. (Or – if they’re booked up – maybe find a trustworthy neighbour with a van and no plans?)
- Call Operation Red Nose in Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Yorkton and the Battlefords.
- Phone a sober friend or family member to come pick you up. (If the driver agrees to hit the drive-thru on the way home, you should definitely buy them some chicken nuggets.)
- If you’re at a friend’s house, ask if you can sleep on their couch. (This option is generally less effective in nightclubs).
According to SGI, November also saw police issue 3,173 tickets for aggressive driving, 277 tickets for seatbelt and car seat offences and 494 tickets for distracted driving, including 425 for using a mobile device.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
New details have been released about the two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala.
Ont. family stuck in Cancun says Sunwing rep told them 'I'll make sure people stay here forever'
A Toronto family with a five-month old baby who were stranded in Mexico after their Sunwing flights were cancelled says a Sunwing representative told them if they didn’t stop challenging their situation they would be left in Mexico 'forever.'
BREAKING | One of 8 teen girls charged in swarming death of Toronto man granted bail
One of eight teenage girls accused of second-degree murder in the death of a 59-year-old Toronto man has been granted bail.
'Anyone would do the same': Family takes in 10 strangers stranded in Ontario blizzard
A man from Blenheim, Ont., and his family hosted 10 strangers overnight after they became trapped in the blizzard that pummelled Ontario last Friday.
Fighting to live: How a father defied terminal cancer diagnosis
Recent developments in diagnostic tools and treatment options have given more time to patients confronted with terminal and advanced-stage cancer diagnoses.
'I think it is ridiculous': Residents unnerved as convoy sets sights on Winnipeg
The possible return of a Freedom Convoy to Winnipeg is unnerving some downtown residents who fear they may be facing another occupation similar to a protest earlier this year that lasted weeks on end.
Alberta set for 2023 election: One premier just got the job, the other wants it back
The defining Alberta political story in 2023 will be a tale of two premiers: one who just got the job, the other who wants it back.
Toronto police warn about 'black money scam' after suspect arrested in robbery and fraud investigation
Toronto police are warning the public about a “black money scam” after making an arrest in a robbery and fraud investigation and locating a large sum of counterfeit bills.
'Death by a thousand cuts': How to reassess, cut back on subscriptions
As 2022 comes to a close and the cost of living continues to climb, many Canadians are looking for ways to cut back on spending -- and some are looking to trim down on subscriptions.
Saskatoon
-
Ongoing snowfall triggers city-wide snow clearing in Saskatoon
Saskatoon crews continue to dig out after several days of snow with more forecasted for Wednesday.
-
Saskatoon towing company 'double' booked during snowstorm
The city is expecting up to 15 centimetres of snow by the end of Wednesday; coupled with what the city already received on Christmas, it’s creating trouble for drivers in the city.
-
A year in weather: The top 8 Sask. weather stories of 2022
CTV News Regina's Bradlyn Oakes takes us through the top 8 weather stories of the year in Saskatchewan.
Winnipeg
-
'I think it is ridiculous': Residents unnerved as convoy sets sights on Winnipeg
The possible return of a Freedom Convoy to Winnipeg is unnerving some downtown residents who fear they may be facing another occupation similar to a protest earlier this year that lasted weeks on end.
-
'An amazing man': Bob ‘Doc’ Holliday, well-known Winnipeg reporter, passes away
Bob ‘Doc’ Holliday, a long-time Winnipeg reporter, pro-wrestling promoter and community advocate, died following a battle with cancer at the age of 80, friends and family confirmed to CTV News Winnipeg.
-
The most expensive destinations in Canada to spend New Year's Eve, according to one survey
Mont Tremblant ski resort in Quebec is the most expensive place to spend New Year's Eve in Canada, according to a new survey by cheaphotels.org.
Calgary
-
3 Calgarians named to Order of Canada along with Sidney Crosby, Eugene Levy and others
Three Calgarians joined such prominent names as Sidney Crosby, Rich Little and Eugene Levy on the list of the latest appointments to the Order of Canada, which were announced Thursday morning.
-
U.K. man visiting family in Calgary ends up in ICU on Christmas Day
It was supposed to be David Verlander’s first time visiting Canada, and his first time in 10 years seeing family for Christmas.
-
Alberta set for 2023 election: One premier just got the job, the other wants it back
The defining Alberta political story in 2023 will be a tale of two premiers: one who just got the job, the other who wants it back.
Edmonton
-
Road closed near Alberta Hospital because of crash
A section of 18 Street near Alberta Hospital area is closed because of a crash.
-
Alberta set for 2023 election: One premier just got the job, the other wants it back
The defining Alberta political story in 2023 will be a tale of two premiers: one who just got the job, the other who wants it back.
-
'I think it is ridiculous': Residents unnerved as convoy sets sights on Winnipeg
The possible return of a Freedom Convoy to Winnipeg is unnerving some downtown residents who fear they may be facing another occupation similar to a protest earlier this year that lasted weeks on end.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One of 8 teen girls charged in swarming death of Toronto man granted bail
One of eight teenage girls accused of second-degree murder in the death of a 59-year-old Toronto man has been granted bail.
-
Toronto police warn about 'black money scam' after suspect arrested in robbery and fraud investigation
Toronto police are warning the public about a “black money scam” after making an arrest in a robbery and fraud investigation and locating a large sum of counterfeit bills.
-
Investigation continues into alleged murder of OPP officer after two people charged
Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate the alleged murder of an officer who police say was ambushed while responding to a call.
Ottawa
-
Stay home if you're sick New Year's Eve, Ottawa Public Health urges
Ottawa Public Health is urging people to cancel their New Year's Eve plans and stay home if they're sick this weekend, as respiratory viruses continue to circulate in the community.
-
California hockey team borrows gear for Bell Capital Cup after luggage lost
The Orange County Hockey Club arrived in Ottawa at the start of the week in advance of the minor hockey tournament, but the players' equipment and luggage didn't arrive on the flight.
-
Top 14 news stories in Ottawa in 2022
A number of stories have dominated the headlines on CTVNewsOttawa.ca and on CTV News in 2022. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top stories in Ottawa this year.
Vancouver
-
Pedestrian killed in Boxing Day collision may not have been using crosswalk: Ridge Meadows RCMP
Investigators believe a pedestrian who died in Maple Ridge on Boxing Day wasn’t using a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle.
-
B.C. sets age limits to boost safety for young workers in hazardous jobs
Amendments to British Columbia's Employment Standards Regulation take effect on Jan. 1, as the province aims to increase safety for young workers.
-
Increase in B.C. police shootings highlights need for reform, advocate says
A report that found British Columbia led the country in police shootings this year highlights the need for law enforcement reform, according to a Vancouver-based advocate.
Montreal
-
About 11,000 Hydro-Quebec customers still without power one week after winter storm
Hydro-Quebec says more than 10,700 customers are still without power a week after a major winter storm knocked out transmission lines across the province.
-
From war in a wheelchair to walking and wishing a Happy New Year
Yaroslav Vakhitov, 15, fled Ukraine using a wheelchair while recovering from surgery. Thanks to the support of his host family and the Shriners Hospital in Montreal, he is now walking again and ready to ring in the New Year.
-
Montreal correctional officer suspended after man, 21, dies from injuries in jail
A correctional officer has been temporarily relieved of his duties after a detainee died following an altercation inside a Montreal jail on Christmas Eve. The Ministry of Public Safety confirmed in an email to CTV News that the man, 21-year-old Nicous D'Andre Spring, lost consciousness after an officer performed a 'physical procedure' on him inside the jail.
Vancouver Island
-
Canucks captain gives B.C. boy hockey stick, but stick gets lost in luggage
A B.C. boy is hoping to be reunited with a prized gift after he received a hockey stick from Canucks captain Bo Horvat, only to have the stick get lost in transit when he flew home.
-
Dramatic fire engulfs home in Nanaimo, B.C.
Two people escaped a fire that engulfed a home in Nanaimo, B.C., on Thursday morning.
-
U.S. Coast Guard rescues man, two dogs, from stricken sailboat off Vancouver Island
A sailor and his two dogs are recovering on Vancouver Island thanks to life-saving action by the United States Coast Guard.
Atlantic
-
Trucks, buses must have electronic logging devices to track driving hours by Jan. 1
Ottawa is requiring federally regulated commercial trucks and buses across the country to be equipped by Jan. 1 with devices to track driving hours.
-
NHL's Sidney Crosby, astronaut David Saint-Jacques among 99 named to Order of Canada
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon announced new appointments to the Order of Canada, including hockey star Sidney Crosby, famed Hollywood impressionist Rich Little and esteemed Quebec actor Michel Cote.
-
'I said I love you and that was it': Loved ones mourn fisherman, 27, lost at sea in N.S.
Fishers are rallying around the family of one of their own who was lost at sea near Cape Sable Island.
Northern Ontario
-
After 16 weeks of training, Sudbury police introduce new K9 dog
Greater Sudbury Police introduced their new police dog Thursday, Dusko, a year and a half old Shepherd from Poland.
-
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
New details have been released about the two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala.
-
Speeding driver in French River was wanted on outstanding arrest warrants
A 41-year-old Noelville resident is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop Christmas Day on Highway 64 in French River.
Kitchener
-
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
New details have been released about the two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala.
-
Hagersville reeling from second police officer death in two years
Days after OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala was fatally shot near Hagersville, Ont., the brother of another fallen police officer with ties to the small community says he's angry and sad Hagersville has to go through another tragedy.
-
Report of shots fired in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating a report shots were fired in Kitchener’s Chicopee area early Thursday morning.