3rd person charged in connection to December homicide: Regina police

Regina police have charged a third person in connection to the murder of a Prince Albert man in December 2021.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) said 24-year-old Natrone Marian Moran of Regina has been charged with second-degree murder.

Moran was arrested on Feb. 23, following a Major Crimes investigation. He appeared in Provincial Court on Thursday morning.

RPS. said it was initially called to the 1900 block of Broder Street on Dec. 16, where officers found 22-year-old Harvey Beatty deceased.

Two others, 41-year-old Aaron Craig Alexson and 30-year-old Toni Marie Manitopyes, were also arrested and charged with second-degree murder in January, in relation to the homicide.