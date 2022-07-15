3rd person charged in relation to 2021 homicide: Regina police

A 32-year-old man from Edmonton, Alta. is the third person to be charged in connection to a 2021 homicide that resulted in the death of 33-year-old Jason Lee Bird.

Mursal Abukr Hagi was arrested on July 13 in Regina and has been charged with first degree murder, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.

A death investigation was initially launched the morning of July 15, 2021 after RPS were sent to the 800 block of Princess St.

An injured person later identified as Bird was found at the scene, Bird was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.