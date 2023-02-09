3x Paralympian makes stop in Sask on cross-country 'Sledge Skate of Hope' tour

Tyler McGregor at the Echo Valley skating loop. (Brit Dort / CTV News) Tyler McGregor at the Echo Valley skating loop. (Brit Dort / CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener