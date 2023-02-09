3x Paralympian makes stop in Sask on cross-country 'Sledge Skate of Hope' tour

Three time Paralympic medallist and two time world champion, Tyler McGregor, was at Echo Valley Provincial Park on Thursday raising money for the Terry Fox Foundation with his "Sledge Skate of Hope" Tour.

McGregor grew up playing hockey, the sport he loved, but his life took a turn when a broken leg lead to a shocking diagnosis.

“I was 15-16 years old in 2009, I broke my leg in the first game of our hockey season. Through that recovery process, I started to develop a mass on the side of the fracture and it continued to grow,” explained McGregor.

“I was diagnosed with spindle cell sarcoma, a form of bone cancer, very similar to what Terry Fox had in 1980.”

McGregor notes the heroic efforts of Terry Fox are what drove him to begin his Sledge Skate for Hope tour.

“I remember those first few weeks [of my diagnoses] they gave me the comparison. They said in 1980 Terry Fox was given a 20 per cent chance of survival with the same type of cancer. In 2010, I was given an 80% chance. Thanks to the Marathon of Hope, thanks to everything Terry Fox has done. You know I’m lucky to be alive,” he exclaimed.

He began his journey with sledge hockey in London, Ont. in 2011, thanks to a former coach who introduced him to it.

Since then, McGregor has earned three Paralympic medals [two silver, one bronze] with Canada’s Paralympic Sledge Hockey Team and two World Championship golds. He noted the idea behind his cross-country tour began when he had some down time during the pandemic.

“I had so much time on my hands, our schedule was completely cancelled in 2020-21. We had so much time to focus on things outside of sport, which was stressful but kind of nice in a way,” said McGregor.

“We were brainstorming ideas. It was something I always wanted to do to give back to the community and organizations that mean a lot to me. The Marathon of Hope was so impactful and still is today and so I wanted to do something similar.”

McGregor is making a stop in every province across Canada where he takes to the ice on his sled for 42 kilometrwa. He has completed stops in all but four provinces after Thursday.

“It’s incredible to see the country in such a short span of time and see how different it is and how beautiful it is, and be able to fall in love with it all over again,” he said.

“It’s been amazing so far [in Saskatchewan]. I’ve had an amazing time so far. Echo Valley has been so hospitable and welcome. The park is beautiful, the skating trail is in great condition.”

“We looked at some of the other venues Tyler was going to be skating at, the Rideau Canal, the Oval in Halifax, and we thought what an amazing gift and we’re so happy to host something as special as this at Echo Valley,” said Shelley Maclean, Echo Valley Provincial Park manager.

Locals and schools came out to join McGregor and cheer him on Thursday as he made his laps around the park. He noted the journey he is on is much tougher than training for his sport.

“Preparing for a World Championship and Paralympics is an 11 month a year process I’ve been doing for 10 years now,” he explained. “As I’m doing this, I miss being at home and going to the rink every day and training with my teammates, and then this is something so unique. The difficultly is just such a different level of fatigue.”

He will now head to Winnipeg for the Manitoba stop of his tour on Saturday.