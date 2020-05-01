REGINA -- Four people are facing drug trafficking charges after a lengthy investigation by combined police forces in the Estevan area.

Police say the investigation began in January of 2019 and used municipal police, the RCMP and other units. The teams were looking into offences between November 2016 and November 2019. Police executed a number of search warrants and seized drugs, cash and guns.

On Thursday, Estevan police arrested four people.

A 38-year-old man, 37-year-old woman, 22-year-old woman and 35-year-old man are jointly charged with conspiring to traffic cocaine.

The 38-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were also charged with weapons offences in February 2020 from warrants executed in November 2019.

All four were released on an undertaking and are scheduled to appear in court in Estevan on June 29.