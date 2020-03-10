REGINA -- Regina police say four people have died from drug overdoses since the beginning of the year, and three more deaths remain under investigation.

Police have been made aware of 92 overdoses in Regina since Jan. 1. Officers have responded 54 times and administered Narcan 18 times.

These numbers are up from last week. On March 4 police said that three people had died from overdoses and police had responded to 85 cases.

Les Parker with Regina police told CTV News Regina that these numbers had already surpassed overdose numbers for the entire year of 2019.

RPS continues to warn the public of the risk of using street drugs, and the “Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act” which protects those who are experiencing or report an overdose from possession charges.