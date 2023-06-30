4 people facing drugs, guns related charges following Moose Jaw police investigation

Moose Jaw police say four people are facing guns and drug-related charges following an investigation on the 1100 block of 4th Avenue Northeast.

According to Moose Jaw police, four people were arrested around 7 p.m. Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation.

Shortly after 9 p.m., members of the Tactical Response Team searched a home in northeast Moose Jaw.

A 31-year-old man is facing 13 weapons related offences, four counts of possession of property obtained by crime and two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, a news release from Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) said.

A 20-year-old has also been charged with 16 weapons related offences, four counts of possession of property obtained by crime and two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Moose Jaw police also said that a 48-year-old man was charged with possession of proceeds of crime, possession of a prohibited weapon, breaching weapons prohibition orders and breaching conditions prior to a release.

A 24-year-old woman was charged with possession of cocaine and ammunition.

The 48 and 24-year-old suspects were released with conditions and will appear in court at a later date, Moose Jaw police said.

The 20 and 31-year-old accused were both held for court on Friday.