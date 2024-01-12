4 Regina Pats listed on NHL Central Scouting midterm rankings

Four members of the Regina Pats were listed on NHL Central Scouting’s midterm rankings revealed on Friday.

Pats’ captain Tanner Howe is ranked 29th amongst North American skaters and twin brothers Corbin and Jaxsin Vaughan came in ranked at 136th and 148th amongst North American skaters respectively.

Pats import prospect Stian Solberg is ranked 26th amongst international skaters.

Howe has 47 points in 39 games this season and will skate for Team Red later in January at the CHL/NHL Top Prospects game in New Brunswick.

Jaxsin Vaughn has 16 points in 36 games while the currently injured Corbin Vaughan has six points in 22 games this season.

Prince Albert Raiders forward Ryder Ritchie and Saskatoon born Berkly Catton were also listed among the top 30 North American skaters. Moose Jaw Warriors and Saskatoon Blades goaltenders Jackson Unger and Evan Gardner were listed among North American goalies.

All players in the list are draft eligible in June, the 2024 NHL draft will be held in Las Vegas in June.

The Pats ended a seven game losing streak last Saturday with a 2-1 overtime win over the Victoria Royals.

The Pats will host the Vancouver Giants Friday night before welcoming the Prince Albert Raiders Saturday night. They’ll then travel to Saskatoon for an afternoon matchup against the Blades on Sunday.