4 U of R Rams players showcasing talents at CFL Combine
Four members of the University of Regina Rams’ football team have been invited to participate in the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) National Combine this week in Edmonton.
Defensive Linemen Anthony Bennett and Tanner Schmekel are alongside their teammates, defensive back Jaxon Ford, and linebacker Josh White.
“It’s awesome having my teammates alongside me. Jaxon, Tanner, and AB, I’ve known them all through my University career. I’ve known Justin since Grade 9. I’m rooming with him so it’s an awesome opportunity to get to come here with him because I feel more, I guess you can say, normal,” said Ford.
“It’s huge having three other guys from the Rams come into the combine with me. I’ve known Josh for a long time so it’s nice having him with me. We’re both super comfortable with each other. It’s nice to talk to him about the day and what we need to work on,” said White.
The group is proud to represent the green and gold amongst approximately 100 other athletes at the event.
“There’s nothing like it, wearing the horns is everything,” exclaimed Bennett. “It’s also like give credit to Canada West, there’s about 30 of us or something like that. It’s such a good atmosphere because we get that publicity that, you know, sometimes only gets favoured on the east side.”
“It’s huge for me, the University has done a lot for me and it’s awesome that I finally have a chance to pay back the program that’s put me in a place where I am today,” said Schmekel.
This year’s combine features a brand new format. The league has scrapped the regional combines and created a larger national combine that is now a five-day event.
“I think it’s a better opportunity for players to show their abilities instead of just getting an opportunity to do a 40, a bench press, a vertical. You get an opportunity to show your actual football skills, if you’re a defensive lineman, you get to show your one on ones and your run stopping ability. If you’re a DB, you get to show your coverage, your run stopping ability. It’s just a better chance for players to show what they’re about,” explained Schmekel.
“I think it just provides more opportunity for every athlete to showcase themselves. It’s not just about the one on ones or just the combine stuff. It’s also about playing football, playing 12 on 12. The coaches will get to see who can really play football,” added White.
As part of the combine’s new format, CFL coaches will lead positional groups and implement offences and defences.
“I love it! It teaches guys to be in a pro mindset and be professional with everything they do. They’re going to tell you exactly what you want and what they want and bottom line is, can you execute it? Can you dial in? Can you succeed through those pressures?” said Bennett.
“I think it’s huge to your ability to actually be coached. I think that’s going to be a big thing that they’re going to be looking for and to understand concepts, coverages, run schemes, etc.,” said Ford.
“I think it’s huge for the development of the players just to have some new faces for the players to learn some new things from. We have great coaches at our programs but I think it’s a good opportunity to have a new face to learn from every once in a while to learn some new tips and tricks,” explained Schmekel.
The first two days of the combine will consist of medical checks, measurements and athletic testing. The final three days will be for on-field practice
“Honestly, I’m [taking the process] just one step at a time. Don’t look too far ahead like not looking at one on ones yet. Just going to take it one drill at a time. Start with bench press, the vertical, and just work my way form there. Hopefully that helps,” said Schmekel.
“The most exciting part of the week, being honest is getting to hang out with all these guys, getting to socialize, hang out with the coaches. Kind of pick their brains apart and figuring out what they want, what they need, what they’re looking for,” said Bennett on what he is looking forward to the most at the combine.
This event helps CFL teams scout available talent for the draft that will take place on May 2.
“I’m just (hoping) for an opportunity. Wherever I go doesn’t matter for me. I’m just looking an opportunity because I feel like it’s an opportunity to do something with it,” said White on what he hopes to happen in the upcoming draft.
“Long story short, I hope somewhere in the first round they’re going to be screaming ‘Anthony Bennett’. I would take pick one though nine. I would be happy with it. You know, that means one of these teams they needed [me] and that’s the atmosphere I want to be in,” said Bennett enthusiastically.
“I’m hoping that all of my hard work from the past years has paid off and hopefully I showed the coaches enough here that they’ll give me an opportunity. I’m hoping to get drafted in May,” explained Schmekel on his feelings toward the draft.
Given the fact three out of the four grew up in Regina and all four attended the U of R, they know the love Saskatchewan has for football. When asked what it would mean to be recognized or possibly drafted by the Roughriders’ organization, they were not shy to share their opinions.
“Being a Sask. kid growing up, you know, definitely adds a little chip on your shoulder to want to impress the guys at home, the coaches, and the players. Especially some of the guys that are on the Riders from the U of R, for example Mitch Picton. It’s just something you definitely want to come in with a head of steam and show them everything you’ve got,” said White.
“I think that’s cool that they’re here and they’re looking at us, but I don’t really have a particular team that I want to impress. But you know homegrown boy, Regina Saskatchewan, I think it’d be cool to show the Roughriders what I got,” said Ford.
“I learned, I guess this is the age of me, but I learned those guys want to see you having fun. Those guys want to see you performing at your best, doing what you’ve been doing your whole life” said Bennett on trying to impress the Roughriders.
“Honestly, I’m just here to impress anyone. I’m here to turn everyone’s head. It’s not just Jeremy O’Day, it’s not any coach in particular. I’m here to impress them all. Just being from Saskatchewan, I have no favouritism towards them. Every team is the same for me,” said Schmekel.
The combine will wrap up on Sunday, March 26.
