REGINA -- Three men from B.C. are facing multiple charges after the Regina Police Service seized a loaded firearm, drugs and $40,000 cash from two homes in east Regina.

Police said the drug unit executed search warrants at two homes on Heseltine Road and Froom Crescent on Wednesday.

According to a release, officers seized 450 grams of cocaine, 225 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl mixture, 250 grams of a cutting agent, a loaded gun and ammunition and $40,000.

Three men, age 21, 23 and 24, from Surrey and Abbotsford, B.C. were arrested and are facing multiple trafficking and firearms charges.

They were scheduled to make their first court appearance at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.