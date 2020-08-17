Advertisement
$40M funding announcement expected for Sask. schools
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks with the media on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday November 12, 2019. Police in Regina say a 23-year-old woman ticketed nearly $3,000 for violating a public health order had tested positive with COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
REGINA -- A significant funding announcement regarding the return to schools is expected on Monday afternoon.
Moe will appear with the province's Chief Medical Heath Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab on Monday to provide more details on the plan. The event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.
Saskatchewan’s premier took to social media on Saturday to announce $40 million in funds for supplies necessary for the Safe Schools Plan.
It’s expected the premier elaborate on the allocation of these funds on Monday,
In a post on Facebook, Premier Scott Moe said the start of the school year is postponed to Sept. 8 to give schools more time to prepare.
The province's plan for increased safety in schools includes a new testing strategy for teachers and students who volunteer to participate.