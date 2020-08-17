REGINA -- A significant funding announcement regarding the return to schools is expected on Monday afternoon.

Moe will appear with the province's Chief Medical Heath Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab on Monday to provide more details on the plan. The event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

Saskatchewan’s premier took to social media on Saturday to announce $40 million in funds for supplies necessary for the Safe Schools Plan.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve been listening to concerns from students, parents and teachers about returning to school... Posted by Scott Moe on Saturday, August 15, 2020

It’s expected the premier elaborate on the allocation of these funds on Monday,

In a post on Facebook, Premier Scott Moe said the start of the school year is postponed to Sept. 8 to give schools more time to prepare.

The province's plan for increased safety in schools includes a new testing strategy for teachers and students who volunteer to participate.