44 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask. last week

Saskatchewan added another 44 COVID-19-related deaths last week, according to the province’s epidemiology report.

From Feb. 20-26, the North Central zone led the province with 11 deaths, followed by nine in Regina.

Among the deaths, five were in the 40 to 59 age group, seven were in the 60 to 69 age group, eight were in the 70 to 79 age group and 24 were 80 years or older.

There have been 1,137 COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan with a fatal outcome, according to the province.

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations are down to 353 as of March 2, dipping by 19 from 372 the week prior.

There are 30 patients in ICU related to the disease, up three from last week.

Hospitalizations include 151 with a COVID-19-related illness, 183 incidental COVID-19 infections and 19 undetermined cases.

There were 1,102 new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases from Feb. 20-26. PCR testing is only available to those deemed at risk.

The province said 100 per cent of newly sequenced variants of concern cases were Omicron.

As of Feb. 26, the government said 80.3 per cent of the population have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 47 per cent of the population 12 and older have received at least one booster dose.