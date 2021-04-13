REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has expanded vaccination eligibility to include 49-year-olds at the Regina drive-thru clinic.

As of Tuesday morning, anyone aged 49-54 on the date of immunization is eligible to receive a vaccine at the site.

The Regina drive-thru clinic started administering Pfizer vaccines to people aged 53 and 54 on Friday.

Anyone 55 years of age and older can book their vaccination online or over the phone.

The site is open from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Vaccinations will be available on a first come, first served basis.

"Due to an increase in COVID-19 variants of concern (VoC) in Regina and area, residents are urged to seek vaccination as soon as they become eligible in order to protect themselves and those around them," the SHA said in a release.

A site map and wait times are available on the SHA website.