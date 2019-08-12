

CTV Regina





The province is providing $5.76 million that will help fund dozens of policing positions in Regina in 2019-2020, according to the Saskatchewan Government.

The Ministry of Corrections and Policing will be providing $4.86 million to the Regina Police Service that will help fund 40 existing positions.

The funding will support community policing programs, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit focusing on gang activity, and the Internet Child Sexual Exploitation unit.

“The Regina Police Service greatly appreciates the Province of Saskatchewan's municipal police grant.” Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said. “The province's continued financial commitment towards policing in Regina makes a substantial impact on our ability to enhance community safety and wellness.”

SGI will also be providing $900,000 for five positions in the Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan Initiative.