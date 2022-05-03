5 charged after fentanyl, meth seized during drug investigation: Regina police
Five people are facing charges after fentanyl and methamphetamine were discovered as part of a two-month-long drug trafficking investigation by Regina police.
In a news release, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said the primary suspect of an investigation was located in a vehicle on April 29.
Police followed the suspect vehicle east of Regina near Balgonie and deployed a spike belt to stop it.
After the vehicle came to a halt, members of the SWAT and canine teams conducted a vehicle stop and removed five people without incident.
Inside, police discovered a .223 assault rifle, an over-capacity .223 magazine and a non-functioning taser. Eight grams of fentanyl and 2.5 grams of methamphetamine were also found in the vehicle.
An additional 54 grams of fentanyl were found on one of the suspects.
Four individuals from Regina and one from Calgary, Alta., are facing charges related to drug trafficking and weapons possession, as a result of the investigation.
All five people appeared in Provincial Court on May 2.
Police said the Street Gang Unit and the Drug Unit assisted with the investigation.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What does the leaked Roe v. Wade draft mean for Canada?
A U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion revealing that a majority of justices are in favour of striking down the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling is putting activists in Canada on high alert.
Settled debate or not? Canadian politicians weigh in on U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights leak
The stunning leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights seized political attention in Ottawa on Tuesday. In the House of Commons, MPs' persisting differing views were on display after a symbolic push to affirm abortion rights failed, and the Conservative caucus were told not to comment on the leak.
'What is going on in Shanghai': Horror as elderly man taken to morgue in body bag -- while still alive
An elderly Shanghai resident was mistakenly declared dead and taken to a morgue in a body bag, in the latest sign of dysfunction in the COVID-stricken city where millions of people remain under government-enforced lockdown.
'Very disturbing': Gloria Allred worries overturning Roe v. Wade could roll back other rights
A high-profile women's rights lawyer worries that if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the case that legalized abortion in the U.S., it would be the first step in eroding other hard-won rights, such as same-sex or interracial marriage.
U.S. Supreme Court abortion law leak puts new focus on Conservative leadership candidates' views
A U.S. Supreme Court leak indicating a reversal of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling is prompting the Conservative Party of Canada’s leadership candidates to publicize their stance on abortion rights.
Russia storms Mariupol plant as some evacuees reach safety
Russian forces Tuesday began storming the steel mill that represented the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, Ukrainian defenders said, just as scores of civilians evacuated from the bombed-out plant over the weekend reached relative safety in Ukrainian-held territory.
PCs open Ontario election campaign with seven-point lead, new poll suggests
Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservative party have a seven-point lead ahead of the formal start of Ontario's provincial election campaign Wednesday, a new poll has found.
National funeral in Montreal for Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur was remembered at a national funeral Tuesday as a father, a teammate and a person of exceptional generosity who inspired generations of Quebecers both on and off the ice.
Biden blasts 'radical' Roe v. Wade draft, warns other rights at risk
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday blasted a 'radical' Supreme Court draft opinion that would throw out the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling that has stood for a half century. The court cautioned no final decision had been made, but Biden warned other privacy rights including same-sex marriage and birth control are at risk if the justices follow through.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man starts organ donor foundation in honour of late wife
Organ donation has affected Clarence Pilon's family. That's why he started the Karen Pilon Organ Donor Awareness Foundation.
-
'Any information is good information': Sask. police seek tips to help solve 140 long-term missing persons cases
Police are shining a light on cases like Megan Gallagher's during Missing Persons Week — in hopes of bringing forward new leads.
-
War in Ukraine, food security concerns drive record earnings for Nutrien
Nutrien is announcing record earnings for the first quarter of 2022.
Winnipeg
-
Six more communities declare local states of emergency in Manitoba
The Municipality of Emerson-Franklin has joined a growing list of communities that have declared local states of emergency due to flooding.
-
Another COVID-19 outbreak declared at Maples care home in Winnipeg
Another COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Maples Personal Care Home, which was hit hard during the pandemic.
-
Why the City of Winnipeg is considering leasing a space at a local mall
The City of Winnipeg is considering leasing a space at a local mall to use as a library.
Calgary
-
Flames and Stars excited to play in front of fans in the playoffs
For the first time since 2019, fans will be able to rock it out at the Scotiabank Saddledome for the playoffs.
-
New life for old bikes, thanks to a group of Calgary volunteers
Some old bicycles are getting a new lease on life thanks to a group of Calgary seniors.
-
Kenney, once an 'anti-abortion activist,' refuses to comment on American controversy
Alberta's premier was challenged to "reaffirm" the province's commitment to women's reproductive rights Tuesday, but Jason Kenney dodged the matter, instead accusing his NDP opponents of creating controversy.
Edmonton
-
'It was terrifying': B.C. visitors to steer clear of Edmonton after being attacked on transit
Two women from Victoria, B.C., say they are unlikely to ever visit Edmonton again after they were attacked twice while trying to take the bus in the Alberta capital.
-
Man hit by car lands on roof, falls off by northern Alta. RCMP detachment after long ride
A homeowner near Whitecourt, Alta., was hit by an unknown car on his property, ended up on the vehicle's roof and eventually flew off by the RCMP detachment in town.
-
Kenney, once an 'anti-abortion activist,' refuses to comment on American controversy
Alberta's premier was challenged to "reaffirm" the province's commitment to women's reproductive rights Tuesday, but Jason Kenney dodged the matter, instead accusing his NDP opponents of creating controversy.
Toronto
-
PCs open Ontario election campaign with seven-point lead, new poll suggests
Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservative party have a seven-point lead ahead of the formal start of Ontario's provincial election campaign Wednesday, a new poll has found.
-
Calls for mandatory prepayment at fuel pumps as 'gas-and-dash' thefts skyrocket
In Ontario, gas prices are set to equal all time highs when prices rise four cents at midnight to bring gas to more than $1.90 per litre.
-
Campaign for June 2 Ontario election to begin Wednesday
Premier Doug Ford says Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell has accepted his advice to dissolve provincial parliament and the election campaign will officially start Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
Strong reaction in Ottawa to leaked Roe v. Wade draft
A leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion obtained by Politico suggests the justices are set to overturn Roe v. Wade, a decision that has many in Canada watching closely.
-
Catherine McKenney launches mayoral campaign
Somerset ward councillor Catherine McKenney has officially registered to run for mayor of Ottawa.
-
Campaign for June 2 Ontario election to begin Wednesday
Premier Doug Ford says Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell has accepted his advice to dissolve provincial parliament and the election campaign will officially start Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
'Over my dead body': B.C. politicians vow abortion access won't change in province
With the U.S. Supreme Court now expected to strike down the 50-year-old law guaranteeing access to abortion for all Americans, politicians and pro-choice activists in B.C. are sounding off.
-
Man struck and killed by truck that left the scene in Delta
"It's under investigation but there is some indication that the driver was not even aware," Acting Sgt. Leisa Schaefer told CTV News.
-
Police 'confident' murdered B.C. corrections officer was victim of mistaken identity
Investigators believe a B.C. corrections officer who was murdered in a busy parking lot last year was mistaken for someone involved in gang activity – and they have identified multiple suspects in the killing.
Montreal
-
'Our work is never done': Will U.S. anti-abortion sentiment trickle into Quebec?
To Quebecers, the U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade may seem worlds away. But there's a fear -- or a hope, depending on who you ask -- that the cultural impact of this decision could trickle into the province.
-
CDPQ president says Mayor Plante changed her mind in 10 days on REM de l'Est project
Mayor Valérie Plante has changed her mind in 10 days about the Caisse de dépôt et placement's (CDPQ) eastern REM and torpedoed the project, CDPQ president Charles Émond suggested Tuesday.
-
Montreal Alouettes select versatile Richards first overall in CFL draft
Linebacker Tyrell Richards was the first player taken in the CFL draft Tuesday night when the Montreal Alouettes selected the former Syracuse Orange star with the first overall selection.
Vancouver Island
-
'His face was right up at the window': Conservation officers urge bear mindfulness on Vancouver Island
B.C. conservation officers are urging people to keep their garbage inside or make sure it's secured outside as bear interactions rise on Vancouver Island.
-
Caught on cam: Man arrested after fight breaks out at Victoria concert
A video posted online shows a fight breaking out at a Mother Mother concert in Victoria's Royal Theatre over the weekend.
-
Ladysmith, B.C., woman wins $1M prize from online lottery
A Vancouver Island woman is $1 million richer after winning an online slot machine lottery prize.
Atlantic
-
N.S. killer’s illegal arsenal outlined at Mass Casualty Commission
The commission examining Canada’s worst mass murder released its findings regarding the killer’s arsenal Tuesday, and heard how much family, friends, and neighbours of Gabriel Wortman knew about his collection of firearms.
-
New Brunswick reports 15 more deaths related to COVID-19, drop in cases
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 15 more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
Finding shelter: Halifax Regional Council meets to dicuss allowing tents in public parks
Halifax Regional Council is meeting Tuesday evening about the report that recommends allowing tents in public parks as a temporary solution to homeless.
Northern Ontario
-
Province gives $12 million to North Bay hospital
The provincial government is providing more than $12 million for the North Bay Regional Health Centre (NBRHC).
-
Cleanup plan moves ahead for former homeless encampment in Sudbury's Memorial Park
After being the centre of a homeless encampment, Greater Sudbury is getting ready to do some cleanup work in Memorial Park to ensure it is safe.
-
Sudbury's St. Benedict girls football team makes northern Ontario history
St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School in Sudbury is making a bit of northern history: they are home to the first all-girls high school tackle football team in the city and one of only three in Ontario.
Kitchener
-
'It's insane': Waterloo Region travellers describe chaos due to Pearson airport delays
Travellers flying in and out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about longer-than-usual delays, and residents in Waterloo Region are sharing their experiences with CTV News.
-
Campaign for June 2 Ontario election to begin Wednesday
Premier Doug Ford says Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell has accepted his advice to dissolve provincial parliament and the election campaign will officially start Wednesday.
-
OHL admits wrong call made during Rangers vs. Knights playoff game
The Ontario Hockey League announced Tuesday an error was made during a video review of a disputed goal during the game five playoff matchup between the Kitchener Rangers and London Knights.