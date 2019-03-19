

CTV Regina





Five University of Regina students are living homeless for five days to raise money for the Carmichael Outreach Centre.

The cause, known as 5 Days for the Homeless, challenges students to live without showering, basic grooming, shelter and food aside from what is donated to them by the public. The event is meant to raise awareness around homelessness in the community.

“We have a lot of people ask questions because a lot of them don't know what is going on,” participant Alice Sharles said. “A lot of people want to know about Carmichael, and people wanted to actually lay outside with us and sleep with us because they want to be able to start conversations and provoke people. That's one of the biggest thing for us.”

5 Days for the Homeless began on Sunday and will run until Thursday. Students will be taking clothing and food donations for Carmichael Outreach and the Regina Food Bank.