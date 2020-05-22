REGINA -- Police in Regina and Saskatoon have laid charges after they found a large quantity ofdrugs in the two cities.

Police say they completed enforcement action in Saskatoon on Wednesday and Regina on Thursday in relation to the drug investigation.

Regina police say they seized around 500 grams of fentanyl, 4,500 grams of methamphetamine, 200 grams of Xanax and $9,000 cash.

A 20-year-old man from Burnaby, B.C. and a 41-year-old Regina man are jointly charged with possessing methamphetamines and fentanyl, along with possession of crime proceeds over $5,000.

The Burnaby man is also charged with possession of cocaine and Xanax.

A 43-year-old Regina man is charged with possession of fentanyl and cocaine, along with possession of crime proceeds over $5,000.

They all appeared in court on Friday.