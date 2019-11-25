REGINA -- Five-hundred unionized staff members at Pioneer Village have been served notice of workplace reorganization.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says there is too many staff for the declining number of people living in the nursing home.

Only 172 residents remain in a facility that held nearly twice that number in 2017.

Ongoing building deterioration is blamed for the exodus.

Earlier this year, the province called for proposals on building repair or replacement but is still studying the options.