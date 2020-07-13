REGINA -- v class="polopoly_embed" data-attribute="embed_code">

There are 31 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, the province reported on Monday.

These cases have been reported in the central region, the Regina area, the Saskatoon area and the south.

According to information from the government, previous infections reported in the southwest region have spread throughout southwest and west central areas of the province

The following rural municipalities have been impacted by the latest cases:

Maple Creek

Auvergne

Biggar

Carmichael

Eagle Creek

Harris

Lac Pelletier

Newcombe

Perdue

Kellross

Prairiedale