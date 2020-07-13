Advertisement
56 new COVID-19 cases reported in several Sask. regions
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML
There are 31 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, the province reported on Monday.
These cases have been reported in the central region, the Regina area, the Saskatoon area and the south.
According to information from the government, previous infections reported in the southwest region have spread throughout southwest and west central areas of the province
The following rural municipalities have been impacted by the latest cases:
- Maple Creek
- Auvergne
- Biggar
- Carmichael
- Eagle Creek
- Harris
- Lac Pelletier
- Newcombe
- Perdue
- Kellross
- Prairiedale