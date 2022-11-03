57-year-old man killed in collision near Churchbridge, Sask.: RCMP

A 57-year-old man from Langenburg, Sask. was killed in a two vehicle collision on Highway 16 near Churchbridge, Sask. Wednesday afternoon, RCMP said in a news release.

Police were called to the scene around 5:45 p.m.

Investigation revealed that a northbound and southbound vehicle collided. The man who was killed was the lone occupant of northbound vehicle, according to RCMP.

The driver and lone occupant of the southbound vehicle was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries, RCMP said.

RCMP said an investigation remains ongoing.

The deceased man’s name was not released.