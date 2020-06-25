REGINA -- New data suggests 59 per cent of small businesses in Saskatchewan have reopened, according to a study by the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses (CFIB).

Saskatchewan is slightly above the national average, with 53 per cent of small businesses across Canada back open.

Another 36 per cent of Saskatchewan businesses are currently operating at or above normal staffing. Around 19 per cent of small businesses have regained normal revenues.

“We know almost 60 per cent of Saskatchewan small businesses are now fully open, but we also know only 20 per cent are making their usual sales for this time of year. Now more than ever local businesses need our support,” noted Marilyn Braun-Pollon, CFIB’s vice-president of Western Canada and Agri-business.

According to the study, 68 per cent of Canadian small businesses are worried about the economic impact of the pandemic. Another 64 per cent are worried about reduced consumer spending, 55 per cent are concerned about cash flow, 53 per cent are worrying about debt, while another 45 per cent are dealing with “overwhelming stress.”

Updated data for small businesses can be found on CFIB’s new recovery dashboard.