REGINA -- Police in Regina and Saskatoon have charged six people after a joint investigation resulting in the seizure of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamines.

Police seized drugs, cash and other items when conducting drug trafficking enforcement on May 14.

A 39-year-old Biggar man is charged with possessing cocaine and methamphetamines for the purpose of trafficking, along with weapon possession and breach of probation.

A 41-year-old Regina man is charged with possession of fentanyl, cocaine and meth, along with weapon possession.

A 27-year-old Regina man is charged with possession of cocaine.

A 37-year-old Regina woman is charged with possession of fentanyl and meth.

The Bigger man is also facing charges related to a drug investigation in Biggar that left an RCMP officer injured.

Later Tuesday, Regina police said two more people had been charged in relation to the investigation.

A 26-year-old Regina man is charged with possession of fentanyl and meth, along with possession of a weapon.

A 20-year-old Regina woman is charged with possessing fentanyl and meth, and for possessing a prohibited weapon.