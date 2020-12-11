REGINA -- A total of 18 people have now died at Parkside Extendicare in Regina, where the majority of residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The SHA has confirmed six more deaths since the last update of 12 deaths.

As of Friday afternoon there are 112 active COVID-19 cases among residents at the home and 75 active cases among staff.

“We extend our sincere condolences to their families,” an SHA statement reads. “As the Saskatchewan Health Authority transitions to leadership of the day-to-day operations of Extendicare Parkside, we are working with Extendicare to continue to strengthen our response to this tragic situation.”

The SHA also says it’s committing a full time resource to respond to direct inquiries from families of residents.

PLANS IN THE WORKS TO MOVE PATIENTS FROM PASQUA 5D

The SHA has a plan in development to move patients in the Pasqua Hospital 5D Transitional Care Unit to Pioneer Village to accommodate an increased number of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization.

The patients would be placed into the recently renovated Main West portion of Pioneer Village.