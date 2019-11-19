REGINA -- A Regina man has been charged after police say he was found in possession of 70 stolen bicycles on Tuesday morning.

Police say they received information about a property with a "large quantity of bicycles" on the 800 block of College Avenue on Tuesday morning. Officers recovered multiple items believed to be stolen, including 70 bikes and expensive tools including a paint sprayer, pressure washers, power saws, a cement mixer and a planer.

Police say it will take time to identify the stolen bicycles and contact the owners. Anyone who had their bike stolen is encouraged to report the theft, including serial numbers and identifying characteristics, to police. It will take at least two weeks for investigators to process the stolen bikes, police say.

Police will contact the bike's owners, and there won't be an opportunity to see all the bikes.

David Anthony Soucy, 57, is facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime. He was released on a recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 7.