70th annual Luther Invitational Tournament set to hit the court

The 70th annual Luther Invitational Tournament (LIT) is all set to hit the court in the coming days.

Eight male and eight female high school basketball teams from across the prairies are in Regina ready to compete.

Students at Luther College High School organize and run all aspects of the event, which is focused on sportsmanship, respect, and fun.

The special guests for the weekend are the Luther Lions team from 1984, who won the tournament that year in dramatic fashion.

Ten of the 12 team members will attend the tournament to relive their high school glory days. There will be an alumni game on Saturday at 10 a.m.

“You see what efforts are put in by the student body, and the faculty, and the staff to make sure this goes. It’s a big undertaking, and it’s a much bigger undertaking now than it was when we were involved,” said Ken Phillips, a co-captain of the 1984 Luther Lions team.

Two people who played in the very first LIT tournament in 1953 are in Regina this weekend. Dick Stark then went on to coach the Luther Lions to victory in 1984.

The tournament begins with Game 1 on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. with the boys’ Winnipeg Sisler team playing against Raymond.

The girls’ championship game will be on Saturday at 6 p.m. and the boys’ championship game will be Saturday at 8 p.m.

- With files from Gareth Dillistone