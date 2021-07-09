REGINA -- More than 700 grams of fentanyl was seized by police during a traffic stop on Highway 1 near Swift Current, Sask. on July 5, according to RCMP.

In a release, RCMP said officers stopped a vehicle with two occupants inside around 11 a.m. The male driver allegedly refused to comply with the officer’s demands, resulting in a struggle.

The two officers and the suspect were injured during the incident. The man was then arrested.

Police said the woman passenger fled from the scene in the vehicle, but was later located near Swift Current and arrested. She was also assessed by a drug recognition specialist, after officers noticed signs of potential impairment.

Following investigation, police seized 742 grams of fentanyl, a quantity of illicit tobacco products and a small amount of cocaine.

As a result, a 27-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, both from Calgary, Alta., are facing numerous charges related to drug possession and trafficking; the possession of unstamped and unmarked tobacco and resisting/obstructing of a peace officer.

The man is also charged with two counts of assault on a police officer causing bodily harm.

They both appeared in court on July 7. Their next scheduled court appearance is on July 14.