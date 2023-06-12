77-year-old woman killed in crash near Southey

A 77-year-old woman from George Gordon First Nation died following a crash north of Southey on June 8.

According to RCMP, police received a report of a crash involving an SUV and a semi was reported at around 2 p.m.

Southey RCMP, EMS and firefighters responded to the crash.

Based on the initial investigation, RCMP say the northbound SUV collided with the southbound semi.

The driver of the SUV, a 77-year-old woman from George Gordon First Nation, was declared dead at the scene by EMS. Police have notified her family.

The passenger in the SUV was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was reportedly not harmed in the crash.

The collision led to the closure of Highway 6 for the initial investigation.

Southey RCMP continue to investigate with the help of Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.