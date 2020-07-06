REGINA -- Regina police believe there may be more damage that has not yet been reported after charging a man with eight instances of mischief that occurred on Sunday.

Around 9:37 p.m. police were alerted to a man throwing rocks at vehicles. The witness who called said they saw the suspect throwing rocks at the Court of Queen’s Bench building, City Hall and travelled north to throw rocks at the Provincial Court House.

As police attended the initial locations, more calls came in to report damage to vehicle and buildings up to the 1400 block of Albert St.

The suspect was located in the 1200 block of Angus St. where he was arrested without incident.

Police allege that the man appeared intoxicated by alcohol and drugs. The suspect was wanted on a warrant and was on conditions to abstain from drinking alcohol.

The suspect faces eight mischief charges, and appears in court on Monday.