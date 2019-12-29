REGINA -- An eight-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries after he and a woman were hit by a vehicle while crossing the street on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the boy and the 32-year-old woman were crossing northbound on 2 Ave. N. east of Arthur St. when they were both hit by the vehicle.

Officers responded to the scene around 5 p.m., and the boy was taken to hospital by EMS, while the woman declined medical treatment. The man driving the vehicle was uninjured.

The Traffic Safety and the Forensic Identification Units are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).