82-year-old Val Marie man killed in single-vehicle rollover

An 82-year-old man from Val Marie is dead after a single vehicle rollover Tuesday near Cadillac, Sask., an RCMP news release said.

Police were called to the scene along Highway 4 approximately eight kilometres south of Cadillac around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

RCMP said the man was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene, adding that his family has been notified.

Highway 4 has been re-opened as police and a collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.

RCMP did not release the man’s name.

Cadillac, Sask. is located about 292 kilometres southwest of Regina.