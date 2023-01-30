83 new warming shelter spaces created since Nov. 2022: Province

The Ministry of Social Services revealed that 83 temporary shelter spaces have been created since November of 2022.

The increase of shelter availability follows a $1.7 million investment by the province late last year.

The new spaces will be operational until April 30, the province revealed in a news release.

"Our government provided additional funding to emergency shelters to expand capacity during the winter months," Gene Makowsky, Minister of Social Services said in the release.

"Through the hard work and commitment of our community partners, we were able to secure these additional spaces to better support people in need."

Forty of the additional spaces located in Regina were developed with community partners such as Regina Treaty / Status Indian Services (RT/SIS) and the City of Regina.