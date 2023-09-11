83-year-old killed in crash involving semi near Kuroki, Sask.

A man is dead following a crash involving a car and semi over the weekend.

At 1:45 p.m. on Sept. 8, Wadena RCMP responded to a reported crash on Highway 5 west of Kuroki.

Officers arrived at the scene and determined a car and a semi collided.

The driver and sole occupant of the car was declared dead at the scene of the crash by EMS, RCMP say.

He’s been identified as an 83-year-old man from Margo, Sask. His family has been notified.

The semi driver did not report any injuries to police.

As of Monday, Wadena RCMP continue to investigate the crash with the help of an RCMP crash reconstructionist.