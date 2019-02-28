

CTV Regina





Police impounded 87 vehicles last year because of people using their cellphones while driving.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance says drivers are issued a $280 for a first offence under the Traffic Safety Act. Vehicles are impounded for seven days if a second distracted driving ticket is issued within the same year.

Drivers are also charged for the cost of towing the vehicle and impoundment fees.

“It’s a law that’s been in place since 2010 and was strengthened in 2017, but it’s something that warrants a reminder,” said Penny McCune, chief operating officer of the Auto Fund.

“In 2018, 87 people found out the hard way as they saw their vehicle towed away for a week’s stay at a local impound lot. That is, by far, the highest number of seven-day cellphone ticket impoundments since it became the law.”

One of the leading causes of crashes resulting injuries or death in Saskatchewan is distracted driving, according to SGI.

“Our advice so you don’t hurt someone by driving while distracted or face those tough consequences and financial penalties? It’s simple: put the phone away,” McCune said.

To avoid cellphone use while driving, SGI recommends putting your phone in the glove compartment or give the phone to a passenger, set the phone to “do not disturb” or airplane mode, set your playlist or GPS before leaving and using voice commands to change songs or get directions.

If a driver must use their cellphone, SGI recommends pulling over before using the phone.