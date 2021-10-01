The field of candidates for Moose Jaw's upcoming mayoral by-election has been set after the deadline to withdraw passed Friday.

The by-election was triggered by the resignation of Fraser Tolmie, who stepped down as mayor to run for the Conservative Party in Sept. 20's federal election. Tolmie went on to win the seat for Moose Jaw-Lake Centre-Lanigan.

The candidates to replace Tolmie as mayor are:

Crystal Froese

Mike Simpkins

Wayne Watermanuk

Brett McAuley

Sam Morrison

Michael Haygarth

Clive Tolley

Heather Eby

Kim Robinson

Froese, Eby and Robinson are current members of Moose Jaw city council.

Mail-in ballot requests are open until Oct. 12 and advance polls begin on Oct. 26. By-election day is set for Nov. 3.