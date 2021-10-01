Advertisement
9 candidates running for mayor in Moose Jaw by-election
Published Friday, October 1, 2021 5:13PM CST
The field of candidates for Moose Jaw's upcoming mayoral by-election has been set after the deadline to withdraw passed Friday.
The by-election was triggered by the resignation of Fraser Tolmie, who stepped down as mayor to run for the Conservative Party in Sept. 20's federal election. Tolmie went on to win the seat for Moose Jaw-Lake Centre-Lanigan.
The candidates to replace Tolmie as mayor are:
- Crystal Froese
- Mike Simpkins
- Wayne Watermanuk
- Brett McAuley
- Sam Morrison
- Michael Haygarth
- Clive Tolley
- Heather Eby
- Kim Robinson
Froese, Eby and Robinson are current members of Moose Jaw city council.
Mail-in ballot requests are open until Oct. 12 and advance polls begin on Oct. 26. By-election day is set for Nov. 3.
