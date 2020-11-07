REGINA -- On Monday, Regina residents will head to the polls to vote for a new mayor of the city. There are nine candidates to choose from.

Polls in Regina open at 9 a.m. on Monday and close at 8 p.m.

MICHAEL FOUGERE

Incumbent Michael Fougere has led the city since he was elected as mayor in 2012. His most recent task has been to guide Regina through the COVID-19 pandemic.

His election profile says he has a “strong 10-year economic vision building on our strengths to grow a more diverse and vibrant Regina than ever before.”

Throughout his campaign, Fougere has promised to freeze property taxes, remove buses off of 11th Ave. and to remove rail lines that cross ring road.

SANDRA MASTERS

Candidate Sandra Masters is a current manager at Richardson Pioneer and recently served her third term as chair of the board of directors of the Regina Exhibition Association Limited.

Her election profile says some of her goals include driving new economic development, creating a vibrant downtown and improving reconciliation.

Her platform includes building a new aquatic centre in the city by 2024, creating an anti-poverty strategy within one year and to find 14 per cent in savings from increased operation efficiencies within the city.

JERRY FLEGEL

Candidate Jerry Flegel has served as the city councillor representing Ward 10 for four terms.

If elected, Flegel hopes to renew the downtown core, offer more housing options and strengthen police and community services.

His campaign promises have included building a new arena downtown, building a new aquatic centre in Harbour Landing and to develop vacant spaces in the city.

TONY FIACCO

Candidate Tony Fiacco is a local business owner. He co-owns First Choice Designated Driver Service with his wife, offering a safe way home for people who are under the influence.

His election profile says he will lead an administration that is transparent and accountable. He also plans to work closely with the Regina Police Service to strengthen the force – specifically for cases related to mental health and addiction.

Throughout his campaign, he has asked Regina residents to vote for fiscal responsibility, emphasizing the uncertainty of the overall financial impact COVID-19 will have on the city.

JIM ELLIOTT

Candidate Jim Elliott has 40 years of experience working with non-profit organizations.

His election profile says he has worked on numerous Regina advisory committees and task forces.

If elected, Elliott plans to make the city 100 per cent renewable by 2050. He would also aim to end homelessness and food insecurity.

Another goal would be making city parks and open spaces chemical free.

MITCHELL HOWSE

Candidate Mitchell Howse graduated high school from Regina’s Thom Collegiate and has since self-studied in the fields of finance, economics, language and law.

His election profile says if elected, he would focus on four main pillars. Those include increasing community activity, lowering crime by working closely with Regina police, lowering taxes by conducting an in-depth analysis of city services and increasing liberty by making masks optional for people and businesses.

DARREN BRADLEY

Candidate Darren Bradley has a goal for transparency in city hall, and to improve accountability and restore faith in City Hall for residents.

His election profile says he stands by unions and hopes to represent all people of Regina.

If elected, he would work with police and implement more mental health and addictions support.

GEORGE WOOLDRIDGE

Candidate George Wooldridge has told CTV News he wants to Be mayor so his son inherits a better city in the future.

Wooldridge’s main platform promise has been to reduce his salary by 30 per cent if elected, which he said would help the city financially recover from the pandemic.

He said he would also eliminate the mayor’s office from City Hall as part of his plan to open the facility up for more commercial development.

BOB PEARCE

Candidate Bob Pearce’s election profile says he would aim to prevent a second wave of COVID-19 in Regina.

Pearce has not released more of his platform to CTV News.