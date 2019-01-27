

Environment Canada is warning that wind gusts exceeding 90 km/h could be possible throughout Southwestern Saskatchewan on Sunday.

While most of the province will be windy, the strongest winds will be found near Cypress Hills, pointing eastward towards Regina and Estevan. Temperatures are also expected to drop by 10 degrees or more, which could lead to slippery roads and surfaces that were above the freezing mark in the morning.

Visibility will also likely be reduced as flurries accompany the cold front and wind gusts.

Environment Canada says that damage to buildings, such as roof shingles and windows, may occur as high winds could toss loose objects or break tree branches.

Hudson Bay, Porcupine Plain, Kamsack, Canora, Preeceville, Yorkton, Melville and Esterhazy have also been placed under a snowfall warning, and can expect up to 10 to 15 cm of snow on sunday afternoon.