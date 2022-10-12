90 km/h wind gusts expected in southern Sask.: Environment Canada

Wind gusts up to 90km/h are expected in parts of southern Saskatchewan throughout Wednesday.

Environment Canada issued wind warnings for the areas of Assiniboia, Gravelbourg, Coronach, Estevan, Weyburn, Radville and Milestone on Wednesday morning.

The weather agency said strong nothwesterlies will bring winds of around 60 km/h gusting to 90 km/h by midday. The winds are forecast to decrease below the severe criteria by the early evening.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur,” Environment Canada said in a weather alert.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches.”

