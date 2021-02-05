YORKTON -- A total of 91 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in relation to an outbreak at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre.

Janna-Lea Yawney, the director of acute care at the hospital, said 60 of those total cases are considered recovered, including 25 staff, leaving 31 cases active.

The total cases include 14 patients, 32 staff, six visitors and 39 secondary cases. Two suspected outbreaks, in the obstetrics and pediatrics units, have been lifted.

The outbreak was first declared on Jan. 19.

YORKTON VACCINES

On Thursday and Friday, 200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are being administered to frontline health care workers who are included in Phase One of the distribution plan.

Some doses will also be administered at Yorkton District Nursing Home, in the outbreak unit, on Friday.

Another delivery of 975 vaccine doses are expected the week of Feb. 15.