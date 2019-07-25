

CTV Regina





Over 900 people were caught driving while distracted in Saskatchewan, according to June’s Traffic Safety Spotlight from SGI.

Law enforcement reported 919 distracted driving offences, 798 were for cell phone use while driving.

Provincial law enforcement also issued 7,040 tickets for speeding and aggressive driving, 367 impaired driving offences including 325 criminal code charges and 590 tickets for seatbelts and car seats.

SGI’s Traffic Safety Spotlight focus for July is work zones, and encourages drivers to be p[patient, slow down and stay alert.