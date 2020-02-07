9th Avenue North closed between Winnipeg Street and McDonald Street, police say
Published Friday, February 7, 2020 7:35AM CST
Police block 9th Avenue North on Feb. 7, 2020 (Cole Davenport / CTV News Regina)
REGINA -- The Regina Police Service says Ninth Avenue North is closed between Winnipeg Street and McDonald Street.
The road has been closed since before midnight on Thursday. The road runs alongside the Co-op Refinery.
Police say the road will remain closed "until further notice."
No other information is available at this time.