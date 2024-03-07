'A big family': Curling fans of all stripes flock to Regina for Montana's Brier

Canadian curling fans from far and wide have made their way to Regina for the 2024 Montana’s Brier.

“It’s the people,” said Brier Patch emcee Stu Brown. “It’s almost like a big family.”

Thousands of fans representing each of the 18 teams at this year’s tournament can be found cheering loud in the arena and at the Brier Patch.

Every draw, every team has at least a handful of fans in their colours.

Dee Hopley volunteers at national curling events across the country. She’s better known as the “Scotties Chicken” because she wears a chicken hat the whole event.

“It’s seeing people that you know are from really far away and they still come to volunteer,” she said.

Hopley is from Leduc, Alta and this year’s Brier is the fourth she has attended.

“The families get the teams here,” Hopley said. “They need that family support.”

Other fans CTV News spoke to were attending their first Brier.

“It’s a great experience,” said Colin Gauthier from St. Malo, Man.

Gauthier and friend Cody Lambert have been spotted in the front row of the arena wearing large curling rocks as hats.

“I feel like a celebrity just because I am wearing a funny hat,” said Cody Lambert.

“It’s just great seeing everybody live and in action,” Gauthier added.

Other have attended Briers for years.

“It’s just a good time,” said Bill from Dodsland, Sask.

Bill and a friend from Abbotsford, B.C. were playing shuffleboard.

“We met at the Brier in 2000 in Saskatoon,” they said. “Almost every year since [the Brier] is our reunion.”

“They have the old saying, ‘you come in as strangers and leave as friends,’” Brown said.

Brown has been the patch host for over 20 years.

“People come to curling because of the patch,” he said. “And the great part, [the curlers] will come and sit down for a few cocktails with the fans.”

Each morning, students from across southern Sask. have been getting a chance to experience the Brier through field trips.

Thousands of kids have filled the Brandt Centre and are cheering loud.

“Not everyone has the opportunity or the invitation to go to a curling rink,” Hopley said. “Here, [the kids] get to ask questions.”

“It’s about getting young people involved in curling,” said Brown. “We want them to understand it’s a fun place to come to.”

No matter the colour a fan is wearing, Hopley believes everyone is hoping all teams do well.

“[The best of fans] is their positivity,” she said. “It’s very important everybody gets a win.”