BALGONIE -- The Good Fortune Kitchen is being remembered by the community after a fire completely destroyed the popular highway-side diner.

The restaurant, originally established in the 1950s, was formally known as Colleen’s Diner or simply The Diner.

The Trans-Canada Highway landmark was a popular spot among coffee-row goers in the community. Several community members made their way past the fallen building on Monday to pay their respects.

Carol McPhee was a regular at the diner. She would visit often on her way back into the city from her daughter’s house.

“The ones that come for a coffee place everyday to meet for coffee. It's going to be a big loss for the town of Balgonie,” said Mcphee.

COVID-19 had been hard on many of the town’s businesses and the restaurant was no exception. Good Fortune Kitchen had just reopened.

Witnesses say the fire started around noon Sunday while people were dining in the restaurant.

"[The] place was completely on fire and a whole bunch of houses had to be evacuated because of the smoke," Alex Weed, who witnessed the fire, told CTV News. “It's kind of sad. Everybody's a little bit upset about this."

The Balgonie Fire Department said the fire is not considered to be suspicious at this time but no further details could be released.