'A busy morning at Regina Fire': Three house fires reported within hours

The Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) were busy Monday morning with multiple, minor house fires reported across the city.

RFPS were called to the 900 block of Rae St. around 10 a.m. for the most serious incident.

Firefighters were met with a “working fire” that was quickly extinguished.

One resident of the affected home was treated for smoke inhalation according to a tweet by Regina Fire.

Second house fire of the morning: Just after 10:00am crews were called to a working fire in the 900 block Rae. Fire was brought quickly under control and one resident is being treated for smoke inhalation. Investigator has been called to determine cause #YQR pic.twitter.com/tTsPIkPawB — Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) June 6, 2022

The cause of the small blaze is currently being investigated.

The first fire of the day occurred just after 9 a.m. and affected a house on the 2700 block of Winnipeg St.

The fire apparently affected the living room of the house, but residents were able to escape without injury.

The fire was brought under control quickly, according to RFPS.

An investigator has been called to determine how the blaze started.

Shortly after 9:00am Fire crews were dispatched to the 2700 block Winnipeg for a fire in the living room. Minor fire brought under control quickly and fortunately no injuries. Investigator has been called to determine cause #YQR pic.twitter.com/E5TGpAjcaZ — Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) June 6, 2022

A third, non-serious dryer fire was reported on the 7300 block of 7th Ave. Crews were called to respond around 10:30 a.m.

Busy morning at Regina Fire. 10:30 am Fire crews were called for a dryer fire in the 7300 block 7th ave. Crews quickly extinguished and are clearing the smoke. #YQR pic.twitter.com/5TujnXYEGi — Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) June 6, 2022

RFPS reported that the fire was quickly put out and that smoke was being cleared from the home.